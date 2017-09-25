Latest GOP repeal plan likely dead after Collins says 'no'

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham speaks as Sen. Roy Blunt. Sen. John Barrasso, Senate Majority Whip Sen. John Cornyn, Sen. Bill Cassidy, and Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell listen during a news briefing at the Capitol September 19, 2017 (Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - The latest Republican effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, commonly referred to as Obamacare, is in serious jeopardy now that a third Republican Senator has come out against the plan.

Maine Sen. Susan Collins said Monday she would be a 'no' vote against the health care bill, joining Republicans John McCain and Rand Paul in opposition.

With all Democrats and independents opposed to the bill, Republicans are only able to have two 'no' votes from their party for the bill to survive.

Collins' announcement came as a nonpartisan analysis found the effort would reduce health insurance coverage for "millions" of Americans.

The Congressional Budget Office and Joint Committee on Taxation reviewed the potential impacts of the Graham-Cassidy plan.

The CBO and JCT estimated that the legislation would reduce the on-budget deficit by at least $133 billion over the course of 10 years. However, the estimate also found the number of people with comprehensive health insurance would be reduced by millions.

“The CBO’s analysis on the earlier version of the bill, incomplete though it is due to time constraints, confirms that this bill will have a substantially negative impact on the number of people covered by insurance," Collins said in a statement. Collins said she had no confidence that the new version of the bill released over the weekend would improve the legislation or dampen its negative impact on Maine. "This is simply not the way that we should be approaching an important and complex issue that must be handled thoughtfully and fairly for all Americans," she said. USA TODAY contributed to this report

© 2017 TEGNA MEDIA