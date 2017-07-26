Young Jedi can soon drive like Luke Skywalker in their own Landspeeder

(Photo: Radio Flyer website)

This IS the toy you've been looking for.

Your kids could soon expore their backyard as if it were the deserts of Tatooine.

Radio Flyer announced their new electric car modeled after Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder from Star Wars: A New Hope at Comic-Con this weekend, and while the replica was created for children, we can't say we won't be trying it out ourselves.

The battery operated Landspeeder has enough room for two children. It also comes with an interactive dashboard, complete with lights and real movie sounds.

Young Jedi can explore at lightning fast speeds of, well, 5 mph.

The toy is designed for children four and older and can carry up to 130 pounds.

The X-34 isn't available just yet, but Toys R Us is accepting pre-orders. Before you grab your credit cards, you should know the replicas aren't cheap. Each Landspeeder will set parents back around $500.

For more information, visit the Radio Flyer website.

