Woman shot at zombie apocalypse event in South Carolina

Kershaw County, SC (WLTX) - A woman was accidentally shot and injured while participating in a "zombie apocalypse" event Sunday afternoon in Kershaw County.

The incident happened around 1:30 pm on Highway Church Road in Elgin. Kershaw County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at the scene to find out this event included scenarios that involved shooting simulated rounds of ammunition.

The injured woman was shot in the upper back part of her right leg after being hit with a simulated round that was believed to be a blank.

A KCSO investigator called to the scene has determined the victim was shot with a simulated 7.62mm round, which was not intended to be used to shoot at someone.

Witnesses say they thought the simulated rounds were designed to only sound like gunshots and would not actually fire a shot of any kind.

The victim has been taken to Palmetto Health Richland hospital. No criminal charges are expected to be filed at this time.

