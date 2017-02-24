LIVE VIDEO: Giraffe birth at New York zoo

Video from the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursvile, NY.
April, the giraffe, is giving birth to her fourth calf. April is 15 years old.
The calf will weigh around 150 pounds and be about six feet tall at birth. Giraffe pregnancies last about 15 months.
The Animal Adventure Park posted to their Facebook page that the stream was suspended for "nudity & sexual content. They said "Animal Rights Extremists" were responsible.
A new live feed was created later Thursday morning.
