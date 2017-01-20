Unexpected 'black swan' events could extend 2016's upsets

A plaque of the World Economic Forum is seen at sunset on the opening day of the World Economic Forum, on January 17, 2017, in Davos. (FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images)

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND - They are the the "black swans" – the unforeseen events that turn the world topsy turvy.

In 2016, it was Donald Trump's unexpected election as U.S. president and Brexit, Britain's decision to cut the cord on its membership in the European Union.

International Monetary Fund Director Christine Lagarde, speaking Friday at a panel discussion on the global economic outlook at the World Economic Forum, said the world should gird itself for more of those events in 2017, if anti-establishment groups determined to upset the status quo win upcoming elections in the Netherlands, France and Germany.

"If the disruptions that we are expecting in 2017 as a result of what has happened in 2016 prove to be all negative then we'll end up in a race to the bottom on the tax front, on the trade front, on the financial regulation front," Lagarde said. "It would be a really big 'Black Swan' with devastating effects."

German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schäuble struck a more hopeful note. Trump's election, he said, won't damage free trade.

"A superpower won't do that," Schäuble said. The U.S. "won't leave it to China to defend free trade."

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a speech earlier this week in Davos derided Trump's threat of protectionist policies against China and made a case for increased globalization and free trade.

Larry Fink, chairman and CEO of BlackRock, one of the world's largest investment banks, downplayed the economic consequences of Trump's election and the characterization of the U.S. election or Brexit as 'black swans.' Digitization, he said, is the real disruptor.

"Markets adapted quite quickly and they were fine," Fink said. "The biggest 'black swan' is the role of technology and how it's changing work forces everywhere. It's impacting the developed economies more than the developing economies, and that's where the sense of this anger and fear comes from, and what created those two election results (in the U.S. and U.K.). But I do believe the model for emerging countries to follow what China did, in having very cheap labor and good infrastructure, is yesterday's model for growth."

