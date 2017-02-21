KTVB
‘Today' co-host Hoda Kotb reveals baby secret

Ryan Haidet , WKYC 9:34 AM. MST February 21, 2017

NEW YORK CITY -- It was an emotional morning for the Today show team.

Hoda Kotb called the show shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday to reveal she had adopted a baby girl.

Applause and tears erupted in the studio when her co-workers learned about the baby, Haley Joy.

“This little girl, Haley, is the luckiest girl on the planet,” Matt Lauer gushed. “You are going to be one of the most fantastic moms I could ever imagine.”

Kotb ended the announcement with a simple message for her Today team: “I love you guys.”

 

(© 2017 WKYC)


