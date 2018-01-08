Texas woman dies from flesh-eating bacterial infection after eating raw oysters

Fresh oysters on wooden tray, food background (Photo: Noppawan Laisuan)

LAFAYETTE, La. — A Texas woman who ate raw oysters from a market off the coast of Louisiana died from a flesh-eating bacterial infection, health officials said.

Jeanette LeBlanc, who visited Louisana last September, went crabbing with friends and family near Lafeyette, La., reported local affiliate KLFY. LeBlanc purchased a sack of raw oysters at a nearby market, and just 36 hours later, her health took a turn for the worse.

"She started having extreme respiratory distress, had a rash on her legs and everything," Vickie Bergquist told KLFY.

Initially, doctors told LeBlanc she had Vibriosis, a bacterial infection which causes around 80,000 illnesses and 100 deaths each year in the United States, according to the Center for Disease Control. But, after fighting the disease for 21 days, LeBlanc passed away on October 15.

The CDC notes those who contract Vibrosis can experience diarrhea and vomiting, but more serious infections can result in intensive care or limb amputation. Most people who contract Vibrosis can recover after about three days.

"If we had known that the risk was so high, I think she would've stopped eating oysters," Bergquist said.

© 2018 KSDK-TV