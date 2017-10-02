Officers paint minute-by-minute picture of Las Vegas shooting

People carry a peson at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after apparent gun fire was heard on October 1, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. There are reports of an active shooter around the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. (Photo: David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS - In a matter of minutes, a gunman left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 people injured Sunday night at an outdoor concert in Las Vegas.

The following timeline is told through the scanners, the voices of the police officers of Clark County.

The highlighted section of the map is the location of the three-day Route 91 Harvest Festival that started on Friday. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo estimated 22,000 people were in the crowd when the shooting began.

Courtesy: Google Maps

10:06 p.m. PT – Call of shots fired

“Sounded like an automatic firearm”



10:07 p.m. PT – First officer spots shooting location

“it’s coming from upstairs in the Mandalay Bay. Upstairs. Halfway up. I see the shots coming from Mandalay Bay halfway up!”



10:08 p.m. PT– First report of multiple shooting victims

“Just advising there are people down on stage left”



10:10 p.m. PT – Officer asks to form strike team to gather outside Mandalay Bay

“I’m going to form a strike team. Mandalay Bay and the Boulevard. I need five officers on me.”



10:12 p.m. PT – Officers facing gunfire

“It’s coming out the window! We’re getting shot at! We’re getting shot at!”



10:12 p.m. PT – Officer hit

“We got an officer shot. Mandalay Bay. Northbound”



10:13 p.m. PT –Officer reaches 31st floor

“I’m inside Mandalay Bay on the 31st floor. I can hear automatic gunfire coming from one floor ahead… One floor above us.”



10:14 p.m. PT – Officers pinned down

“Just be advised. We’re pinned down on the eastside of Las Vegas Boulevard”



10:15 p.m. PT – Gunfire still being heard



10:15 p.m. PT – Officer says shooter is priority

“We can’t worry about victims. We need to stop the shooter before we have more victims!”



10:16 p.m. PT – Officers making tourniquets for victims

“We’re making tourniquets out of blankets. I’m running out of blankets here.”



10:18 p.m. PT – Victims start to leave in police cars

“I’m enroute to UMC with female with gunshot wound to the head.”



10:19 p.m. PT – Gunfire has ended



10:21 p.m. PT – Worry of additional shooters

“We’re getting from civilians there might have been 3 shooters.”



10:22 p.m. PT – Officer identifies location of shooter

“I’m on the 32nd floor. The room is going to be 135.”



10:26 p.m. PT – More worry of additional shooters

“It sounds like it is confirmed. There are at least 2 shooters with automatic weapons.”



10:34 p.m. PT – Another team of officers searches 29th floor



10:39 p.m. PT – Officers clearing Mandalay Bay Casino



10:56 p.m. PT – Officer takes 3 critically wounded to hospital

“I have three critical patients in my vehicle. I’ll be taking them to Sunrise”



11:06 p.m. PT – Report of shots fired at New York-New York Hotel and Casino



11:20 p.m. PT – Officers enter shooter’s room in Mandalay Bay

