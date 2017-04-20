Missing 15-year-old Tennessee girl Elizabeth Thomas found safe

Elizabeth Thomas (Photo: TBI)

Former Middle Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins has been arrested in northern California and Elizabeth Thomas, the 15-year-old girl authorities say he kidnapped, is safe, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Just before noon, the TBI confirmed Cummins had been arrested and the girl was safe. Authorities say the pair was found at a cabin in Cecilville, which is about 120 miles south of the Oregon state line. A news conference is set for 3 p.m. in Nashville.

The duo has been sought since March, when an Amber Alert was issued. Cummins was Elizabeth's 50-year-old high-school teacher at Culleoka Unit School in Maury County, Tenn.

“Our intelligence analysts and agents have worked tirelessly since issuing this AMBER Alert to process more than 1,500 leads from all 50 states,” TBI Director Mark Gwyn said in a statement. “What happened in California this morning, however, proves it only takes one person to lead to a successful end. We are extremely thankful the hard work of all partners in this search has paid off. We’re also grateful for the public’s support and vigilance throughout this search effort.”

Cummins is in custody in a California jail without bond, awaiting extradition to Tennessee to face charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping, according to TBI.

Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kelly Giordano said earlier Thursday that Cummins' vehicle was found in their California jurisdiction Wednesday night. Siskiyou County, the fifth-largest by area in California, is a remote area more than half covered by national forests and state lands on the California-Oregon state line. About 45,000 people live there, according to the U.S. Census.

Giordano would not say specifically where but confirmed her agency was "working an active incident regarding the kidnapping."

Early Thursday afternoon, Maury County Public Schools released this statement:

"The news of Elizabeth Thomas’ safe return is wonderful news for our community, and now, we can begin healing as a community, school district and as families touched by the AMBER alert. Thanks go to all who have kept the message of finding Elizabeth Thomas and working on her safe return as top-of-mind throughout the nation. The efforts of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Maury County Sheriff’s office, nationwide law enforcement community and media outlets promoting awareness of this case have brought us to this safe conclusion, and Maury County Public Schools wants to thank these many professionals for the good news today. We continue our efforts here with the policy-review task force whose members are focused on developing consistent procedures to assist each school when faced with allegations and investigations. Again, Maury County Public Schools is grateful to everyone who worked tirelessly to bring Elizabeth Thomas home safely."

Authorities issued an Amber Alert for Elizabeth of Columbia, Tenn., after her parents reported her missing March 13.

Rep. Sheila Butt, a Republican state lawmaker who represents Columbia, said Thursday was a great day for her community.

“When something like this happens, a community gets together and feels like this is one of our children,” Butt said.

“This just feels like our prayers have been answered, and the lost sheep is home.”

She said she’s proud of her community, and is confident local officials will find a way to learn from this entire ordeal.

“I have known Tad Cummins over the years, and I think I could honestly tell you that I’m not surprised that she’s safe. I will let the courts deal with the ramifications of what happened here,” Butt said.

A suspected kidnapping like this is a rarity in Columbia, said Mayor Dean Dickey.

"The longer it carries on, you seem to expect the worst," Dickey said. "With the information that I have seen, and that is on Facebook, I’m glad to see that she is unharmed, as far as we know now. What happens to Tad will just have to come later."

A warrant was issued for Cummins' arrest after TBI suggested he "may have been abusing his role as a teacher to groom this vulnerable young girl for some time in an effort to lure and potentially sexually exploit her."

