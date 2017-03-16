McDonald's corporate account tweets at Trump, says account was compromised

The deleted tweet. Screenshot via Twitter.

A McDonald's Twitter account tweeted Thursday at President Trump, saying he was a "disgusting excuse of a President."

The tweet also said that it would love to have Barack Obama back and that Trump has tiny hands.

It was taken down several minutes later.

According to McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary, the fast food giant’s Twitter account was hacked.

“Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this,” she said in an e-mail.

The account posted the same explanation on Twitter:

Twitter notified us that our account was compromised. We deleted the tweet, secured our account and are now investigating this. — McDonald's (@McDonaldsCorp) March 16, 2017

The tweets came from the McDonald's corporate account, @McDonaldsCorp, which is separate from the company's main account, @McDonalds. The corporate account is verified and has 151,000 followers.

