Florida sheriff's office warns people not to shoot at Hurricane Irma

By the time Hurricane Irma started to cross the Keys, more than 54,000 people had signed up for the Facebook event Shoot at Hurricane Irma.

"Let's show Irma that we shoot first," says the description of the event. Florida is a Stand Your Ground state, after all.

The event is obviously a joke, but that's not stopping Pasco County Sheriff's Office from warning the public that it's not a great idea.

To clarify, DO NOT shoot weapons @ #Irma. You won't make it turn around & it will have very dangerous side effectshttps://t.co/CV4Y9OJknv — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) September 10, 2017

"Over 99% of the people out there have common sense and are listening, but we in law enforcement deal with the 1%, so we are trying to get the message to them," explained Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco.

Agreed, @PascoSheriff. People should probably not go outside at all when the storm hits. And certainly not guns blazing.

One of the organizers of the event, Ryon Edwards thought the Pasco Sheriff's response was hilarious.

"I figured (law enforcement officers) of all people would understand the humor behind (the group)," Edwards said in a Facebook message. The DeLand, Fla. resident said he is surprised by the popularity of the group and speculates it might be because people didn't realize it was a joke.

"Well guys, it's here. The moment we've been waiting for. It was cool to see the response this got from facebook. On another note, I've learned that about 50% of the world could not understand sarcasm to save their lives. Carry on."

This isn't the only questionable Facebook event that's popped up while people wait for Irma to arrive. You could try fidget spinning backwards, Goth dancing (whatever that means) or pushing Florida out of the way. Read a long list of options here.

Stay safe, Florida.

