Fire station a beacon for patients at Arizona Children's Hospital

The word "HOPE" is spelled out on top of Phoenix Fire Department Station 5 near Phoenix Children's hospital on Dec. 16, 2016. Families say the relationship with the firefighters hase been a symbol of inspiration. (Photo: Cheryl Evans/The Republic)

Becky Thompson sat in a dark room in the patient tower at Phoenix Children's Hospital in early December, tending to her 11-year-old daughter who lay recovering from a surgery to correct her severe case of scoliosis.

She couldn't sleep, as she had to wake every 90 minutes to make sure her daughter, Bethany, had medicine and turned over to help with her healing. The girl groaned as her back, reshaped with rods and screws, moved with the turns.

For a parent, Thompson said, watching Bethany suffer and being unable to stop her pain was hard. But something happened that night that made it feel a little easier, even forjust a moment.

At about 2 a.m., she looked out the window into the night and spotted a beacon of support. From the ninth-floor hospital room, she could see the word "HOPE" written out in large, bright-blue lights on the roof of Phoenix Fire Station 5 next door.

“You know your kid’s hurting and there’s nothing you can do," Thompson said, recalling that night. “It just really spoke to me. It’s the small things that take you through the night."

Firefighters put the lights up this month to offer support for their young neighbors at the hospital.

The light display was reinstalled after a previous iteration was removed because of station renovations. Now, the lights will be a permanent fixture for hundreds of patients, their families and hospital workers to see.

Lighting up a beacon

Capt. Ron Jesse, who works at Station 5, said firefighters want the sign to be a small symbol of encouragement for children facing severe illnesses or injuries and their families.

“You would not believe when we put that first sign up, how many families of kids would come to the fire station," he said. “When it wasn’t on, people were calling and asking us."

Jesse said station members have a special bond with their neighbors at the hospital. He said it's not uncommon for firefighters to go out on a call and look up at hospital windows to see children with their faces pressed against glass, watching them.

The new light installation, made with donated materials and labor provided by city electricians, was illuminated on Dec. 9. Its large letters can change colors and are visible from most of the hospital's southern windows.

Betsy Rosebrugh, who manages the hospital's Child Life Program, which helps children and their families deal with the emotional challenges of hospitalization, said the lights have helped boost patients' spirits because they know complete strangers are rooting for them.

"We feel their support," she said. "It gives the kids hope, the parents, the staff. They're heroes, and the way we look at it, the kids are heroes, too."

Firefighters bond with patients

(Photo: Cheryl Evans/The Republic)

Rosebrugh said firefighters at Station 5 started putting up lights for patients a few years ago. It began as a way to encourage a young patient on the oncology floor, who faced a terminal illness.

The child didn't survive, but the tradition lived on. The firefighters soon displayed lights to encourage others they met. For a high-school-aged girl who survived cancer, yellow lights read "Fearless," a nod to the lyrics of her favorite artist, Taylor Swift.

Station 5's crew had an especially close relationship with Ridge Vanderbur, who was diagnosed with leukemia during his senior year at Corona del Sol High School in Tempe. Vanderbur was an athlete who was preparing for a firefighting career.

Brenda Vanderbur, Ridege's mother, said the firefighters came to visit her son often during the months he spent in the hospital. They had a fire helmet and a T-shirt made with Ridge's name on them.

When Ridge's immune system grew too weak for visitors, the firefighters sent a message telling him to look out the window of his room. He saw a large "R" in lights shining up from the station.

"It was their way of giving him hope and keeping him positive," Brenda Vanderbur said.

Ridge lost his battle with leukemia in April 2015. The Fire Department gave him a firefighter's burial, complete with bagpipes and a dispatcher who read his last call. More than 1,300 attended. Brenda Vanderbur said the department honors him every year during its tribute to fallen firefighters.

She said the "HOPE" sign on Station 5, now a tribute to all Phoenix Children's Hospital patients, is a reminder that they need to stay positive and keep fighting, like Ridge.

“It’s just a beacon of hope for everybody," Brenda Vanderbur said. "I see that and his legacy lives on. It makes me happy."