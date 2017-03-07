A Day Without a Woman: Here's what you need to know
Led by the same organization that created the Women's March on Washington, this time the group is urging women to refrain from any kind of labor or spending to show the value of women on March 8, 2017. USA TODAY NETWORK
WUSA 7:25 AM. MST March 07, 2017
