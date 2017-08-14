KTVB
Nampa man hurt after crash through fence, onto I-84

NAMPA -- A Nampa man was taken to the hospital after he lost control of his car on Karcher Road Sunday night.

Idaho State Police say 55-year-old Mark J. Kennedy was headed west on Karcher Road at about 10:05 p.m. when his Pontiac Grand Am went off the south shoulder. Kennedy's car swerved through a field, crashed through a fence and ended up on the westbound lanes of I-84.

The Pontiac was then hit by a westbound GMC pickup pulling a homemade trailer. The pickup was driven by 27-year-old William Randall of Caldwell.

The crash blocked westbound I-84 for more than an hour. Kennedy was taken to Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa by ambulance.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, police say. 

