N. Idaho credit union apologizes after employees wear blackface for Halloween

LEWISTON, Idaho – A North Idaho credit union is facing backlash after some of its employees posted a picture of them in blackface for Halloween.

Four employees at the P1FCU in Lewiston dressed up as the 1988 Jamaican bobsled team.

CEO and President of P1FCU Chris Loseth said the post came from a personal Facebook page and the photo was not directly posted by the credit union’s page. He said the photo has since been taken down.

In a Facebook post, Loseth apologized for the photo saying:

“An incident of cultural insensitivity occurred yesterday during Halloween that resulted in the posting of a picture to a personal Facebook page. The picture was meant to be a representation of the first Jamaican national bobsled team who gained fame in the 1988 Winter Olympic Games and whose heroics were made famous in the 1993 movie ‘Cool Runnings.’ The 4 female employees are shocked and saddened by the results of their depiction of this famous group of Jamaican athletes and meant no harm or disrespect to anyone. P1FCU did not post this picture on our Facebook page and offers our apologies to those who were offended by the actions of these employees. The employees involved have been reprimanded. The need for cultural sensitivity among all Americans is well recognized and we will be reinforcing cultural diversity training with our entire staff.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, the post had 130 comments and more than 100 reactions.

