Mysterious giant metal die washes up on shore of Lake CDA

A giant metal die washed up on the shore of Lake Coeur d'Alene. (Photo: Mark Sales)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- A giant metal die apparently washed up on the shore of Lake Coeur d’Alene over the weekend.

It was found between The Resort and Independence Point, next to the seaplane dock.

It appears as though it had been removed it by Monday afternoon, one witness said.

“No idea where to, but it would have been challenging,” said Mark Sales, the man who took the photos. “It was about 6’ square and steel.”

Sales said it was definitely an attraction Monday morning.

"As my Dad and I were leaving the beach after those shots there were a bunch of people braving the rain and snapping photos with it too," Sales said. "Something different in Coeur d'Alene for sure."

The City of Coeur d'Alene was not available for comment Monday night.

If anyone knows where it came from, or has other photos in front of the metal die, please email skubota@krem.com.





