Multnomah Falls Lodge threatened by wildfire

Emergency officials provide an update on the Eagle Creek fire Tuesday morning

KGW 12:11 PM. MDT September 05, 2017

TROUTDALE, Ore. -- Flames from the Eagle Creek Fire have been moving toward the iconic Multnomah Falls Lodge, but it had not seen any fire damage as of Tuesday morning.

Firefighters protected the lodge overnight, while building managers cleared out old paintings and other historical pieces.
           
Five ladder trucks sprayed foam on the building and doused the surrounding area in water. Portland Fire & Rescue Lt. Damon Simmons said protecting the lodge is a top priority.

"It's pretty surreal to see that area on fire," he said. "You see fire above and working its way through those areas where those beautiful falls are, and it's pretty heartbreaking. But I know that our crews worked hard to protect the lodge."

Tuesday morning he said the lodge was still threatened.

