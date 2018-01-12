Mormon president remembered for devotion to poor, needy

Thomas S. Monson (Photo: KTVB)

SALT LAKE CITY - Mormon leaders say deceased church President Thomas S. Monson will be remembered for helping the church grow over more than a half-century and for his devotion to the poor and needy.

Church leader Russell M. Nelson, expected to become the next president, said Friday during a funeral in Salt Lake City that Monson left the church better off by modeling selfless behavior.

Monson died Jan. 2 at age 90 after nearly a decade leading The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

As head of the nearly 16 million-member faith, Monson was considered a prophet who led the church through revelation from God.

The funeral comes a day after 31,500 Mormons came to a public viewing for Monson.

