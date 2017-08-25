HAYDEN, Idaho — A Hayden man who has been missing for six days is reported to be found.

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office received a call Friday morning from Western States Equipment that a disoriented male was located on their property.

Deputies arrived at the scene and confirmed the man was Timothy P. Sullivan, 59, who was reported missing last Saturday.

The release from Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said Sullivan appeared to be dehydrated and in need of medical care. He was transported to Kootenai Health for treatment.

According to the release, Sheriff’s detectives were notified and they responded to the hospital, where the investigation into his whereabouts for the past six days is still ongoing.

