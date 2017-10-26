Melba man arrested on murder charge after body found in desert

Idaho State Police car (Photo: KREM)

BOISE - Idaho State Police said a Melba man has been arrested in connection with the death of another man whose body was found by hunters in the Bruneau desert area in Owyhee County.

The Owyhee County Sheriff's Office said the body was found October 21.

ISP said 27-year-old Nicholas B. Vandenberg was arrested Thursday on a charge of first-degree murder and was being held in the Owyhee County Jail.

Police said they have not yet been able to identify the victim, but said he apparently died from a gunshot wound.

