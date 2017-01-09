Manhunt on for suspect in Orlando cop shooting

ORLANDO -- A manhunt is on for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed an Orlando police officer Monday morning.

Orlando Police posted on Twitter that the unnamed female officer has died as a result of the shooting.

The Orlando Police Department family is heartbroken today. One of our own was taken in the line of duty. There are no words. pic.twitter.com/M48o1nnr4h — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

The agency also reported that the suspect in the shooting, Markeith DaMangzlo Loyd is on the loose as a massive law enforcement presence searches for him in the area of near Cinderlane and Rosemont.. Authorities warn to not approach Loyd.

Markeith Loyd is the suspect who shot OPD officer this morning. Anyone w/info please call 1-800-423-TIPS @CrimelineFL pic.twitter.com/TeABsCsTh4 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) January 9, 2017

Lord is also wanted in the December 13 murder of his pregnant girlfriend, according to CBS affiliate WKMG. Lord allegedly shot Sade Dixon, 24, a mother of two, as she opened the door for Lord. Dixon's brother was also shot when he intervened to help her following the gunshots.

This suspect killed his pregnant girlfriend right before Christmas in front of woman's kids, parents. Also shot her brother. #dangerous https://t.co/t6NSMgNfZz — Sachelle Saunders (@SachelleOnAir) January 9, 2017

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 13 schools in the area near the shooting are also on lockdown.

Stay with 10News for more from this developing story.

(© 2017 WTSP)