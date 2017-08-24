Man shot during exchange of gunfire with Ada deputies gets 20-year sentence

Bryan Coy (Photo: Ada Co. Jail)

BOISE - A Boise man who was shot in an exchange of gunfire with Ada County sheriff's deputies this past spring was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison, the sheriff's office said Thursday.

Bryan Coy, 34, must spend at least seven years in prison before he's eligible for parole for the shooting on March 28.

Fourth District Judge Richard Greenwood sentenced Coy to serve three 10-year prison terms – one for each felony count of assault or battery on (law enforcement) personnel. Two of those terms are consecutive. The third is running concurrent.

Officials said three deputies with the sheriff's office's ACTION (Anti-Crime Team In Our Neighborhoods) Unit went to a home in the 9900 block of West Granger Street to serve an arrest warrant on 65-year-old Robert Coy on a felony charge of falsifying documents. Robert Coy is Bryan Coy's father.

Deputies were trying to handcuff Robert Coy on his front porch when his son, who was in the home, fired a 9mm pistol at deputies. They returned fire and hit Bryan Coy.

Tests found that Bryan Coy's gun jammed after shooting one bullet, but that he attempted to fire several more rounds.

No deputies were hurt.

Officials said Coy later told investigators that he did not consider the deputies to be law enforcement officers, but that they worked for a “corporation.” He also questioned if the arrest warrant for his father was lawful.

Bryan Coy was treated at a local hospital before he was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on April 2.

Robert Coy was taken to the Ada County Jail on March 28, where he was booked on the felony charge of offering a false or forged instrument. He posted a $10,000 bond on March 31 and has a jury trial scheduled to begin October 16.

The three ACTION Team deputies who fired at Bryan Coy were identified as: Sgt. Pat Schneider, who has been with the sheriff's office for 17 years; Deputy Ryan Donelson, who has been with the sheriff's office for 12 years, and Deputy Terry Lakey, an 11-year veteran of the sheriff's office.

The three deputies fired 16 rounds at Bryan Coy, four of which hit him.

Blaine County Prosecutor Jim Thomas cleared all three deputies of any criminal charges earlier this month, determining their use of lethal force was appropriate in order to protect themselves and other officers.

“Their actions were clearly reasonably necessary in reaction to the imminent deadly threat when Bryan Coy pointed a semi-automatic handgun equipped with a homemade silencer on the end of the barrel at the deputies and discharged a 9mm round towards them, missing one of the deputies by inches,” Thomas said in a letter sent to Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts earlier this month.

