Zoo Boise welcomes back tiger after surgery

Katarina is still recovering from the October operation.

KTVB 5:11 PM. MST January 12, 2018

BOISE - Zoo Boise announced today they welcomed back their 14-year-old Amur tiger, Katarina, following spinal surgery she underwent back in October.

Katarina suffered from a herniated disc which resulted in paralysis of her hind legs.

She underwent surgery to remove the material compressing her spinal cord.

Although she is back at the zoo, she's still recovering so she may not always be visible in her exhibit if she chooses to stay inside her den.

Zoo Boise thanks the community for their thoughts and well wishes during her recovery.

