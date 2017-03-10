Zoo Boise needs to raise $130,000 by April

BOISE - Zoo Boise could lose a $1.5 million grant if they don't raise tens of thousands of dollars -- and soon.

In a Facebook post, zoo officials say they are $130,000 short of their $8.9 million campaign to transform the zoo.

They have until April 1st to raise that money or face losing the grant.

We told you last March that the zoo launched their campaign to raise the money to build a brand new 2.5-acre exhibit and bring new animals to the zoo, among other things.





