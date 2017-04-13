Zoo Boise giraffe euthanized after fall

Julius Longfellow had to be euthanized Thursday after taking a fall. (Photo: Zoo Boise)

BOISE - Some sad news to pass along from Zoo Boise.

Zoo officials say Julius Longfellow, the zoo’s 11-year-old male giraffe had to be euthanized today. This after Julius fell and efforts to get him back up were unsuccessful.

A necropsy will be performed on the giraffe, but it will be weeks before a final report is released.

“This is a devastating day for the Zoo Boise family and the entire Boise community,” said Steve Burns, director of Zoo Boise. “Julius Longfellow was beloved by visitors of all ages. He was a part of our family and we will miss him.”

Julius has resided at Zoo Boise since December 2008. He was brought here from a wildlife park in Clinton, Ohio. The zoo raised $32,000 in donations to bring Julius to Boise.

The giraffe was name Julius in honor of a donor. His last name came from Longfellow Elementary School in Boise in recognition of their fundraising efforts.

The median life expectancy for male giraffes that live in zoos is 13.5 years. Male giraffes that live in the wild have longer life expectancies, ranging from 14 to 20 years.

Zoo Boise still has Jabari, a 7-year-old male giraffe. Officials hope to find another giraffe to live with Jabari, but say there are no immediate plans.

