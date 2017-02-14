Years after adoption, Nampa boy reunited with old friend from native country

Gabe Preece reunites with Olga Hazanova (Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

NAMPA -- True unconditional love knows no boundaries. It can cross land masses and vast oceans.

Brian and Becky Preece adopted Gabe from Russia when he was four. The Nampa family fell in love with his picture and description online. Becky thought he would be a perfect brother for their son, Jake.

"Since we had our son that has Down syndrome we weren't afraid of it anymore. We weren't scared to take on another child with Down syndrome," said Becky.

Becky did some research and learned that life can be very hard for kids with Down syndrome in Russia.

"After learning that Gabe would go to an adult institution and probably stay there his whole life, we felt like this was a perfect fit," she said. "He needed a family, and we wanted a child."

Becky wasn't the only one concerned about Gabe.

Olga Hazanova, a professor of English and English literature at Moscow University in Russia, first met Gabe when he was 6 months old.

Olga tried to adopt Gabe, but was blocked by the Russian government because she wasn't married. Still, she visited him as much as she could and researched how she could help.

When Olga found out the Preece family was trying to adopt Gabe, she and Becky connected by email. They arranged to get together when the family visited Russia to meet Gabe on their first of three trips.

Becky says it was immediately clear that Gabe and Olga had an incredible connection.

"Olga would go home and learn about children with Down syndrome and how to help them grow and develop and come back with puzzles for him or games and teach him,” said Becky. “I think that is why it was so easy for him to join a family, because he had felt that love before."

Becky and Brian realized it was very hard for Olga to lose Gabe after helping him grow for four years, but Olga told the family she knew it had to be done.

"That was the hardest thing, and it still is, that we are so far away because he made that connection with her," Becky said.

Things took a dramatic turn in December 2012 when Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law banning American families from adopting Russian children.

Still, the Preece family traveled to Russia in January, 2013 to try finalize Gabe’s adoption. They were told that even though he was legally their son, they may not be able to take him.

Weeks went by, and the Preece family still couldn't take Gabe home.

"We talked to officials that we needed to and tried to do everything we could to try and take him home since he was our son," said Becky.

Finally though, on Valentine’s Day 2013 Becky got to take her son home, a bittersweet moment. Leaving meant Gabe had to say goodbye to Olga.

But almost five years later, Olga and Gabe were finally reunited in January. Olga came all the way from Russia to visit Gabe in Nampa. Olga said it was as if they had never been apart.

"He has acquired a lot, he is just blossoming here," said Olga.

During the visit, Gabe got to take Olga with him around school for a day. While the pair played together in the school gym, Olga smiled and said it was just like old times.

"He has a lot of imagination and inventiveness, he always tried to make me laugh, so I fell in love with him as a result," she said.

As the pair played basketball and laughed together in the school gym, Olga recalled the first time they met.

"He really enchanted me with his huge brown deep eyes,” said Olga. "When I picked him up and he saw the beauty of the world he kind of whistled, he was so amazed by what he saw."

Gabe's family hopes to travel to Russia when Gabe gets older so he and his family can learn about his home country, and of course to go visit Olga.

A connection, from Russia with love.

