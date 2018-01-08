Wrong-way semi driver causes 6-vehicle pileup on I-84

Huge modern big big semi truck with a trailer moving on the road in the evening twilight with headlights on the background of the picturesque hills with reflection burning rays of the evening sunset. (Photo: vitpho/Thinkstock, vitpho)

PAYETTE COUNTY -- A semi-truck driver caused a massive pileup when he mistakenly drove up an off-ramp onto Interstate 84 Sunday evening.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the Black Canyon exit in Payette County.

According to Idaho State Police, 55-year-old Jesus Vazquez Marines of Fort Worth, Texas, drove his 2003 Freightliner truck west down the eastbound off-ramp.

Vazquez Marines realized his mistake as he reached the end of the off-ramp, and tried to turn the truck around. The semi was blocking the eastbound lanes when it was hit by five vehicles.

Police say the following vehicles were involved:

A 2017 Subaru station wagon driven by Benjamin Croom, 22, of Boise, ID.

A 2012 Jeep Wrangler driven by John Taggart Jr., 40, of Caldwell, ID.

A 2012 Honda Accord driven by Genievey Beson, 28, of Boise, ID.

A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Kyle Combe, 25, of Imbler, OR.

A 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by Kaiden Wilkinson, 19, of New Plymouth, ID.

Police say all the drivers were wearing seatbelts, and no injuries were reported.

The pileup blocked eastbound I-84 for about three hours. The wreck remains under investigation.

