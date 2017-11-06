Wreck blocking I-84 in eastern Oregon

(Photo: ODOT)

MEACHAM, Ore. -- A crash in eastern Oregon is blocking Interstate 84 in both directions Monday morning.

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the wreck happened at milepost 233 near Meacham, Oregon. Westbound I-84 is shut down at Baker City, while the eastbound freeway is closed at Exit 216, six miles east of Pendleton.

Authorities say hazardous materials spilled during the wreck, and a HAZMAT crew is currently on scene.

Drivers are also contending with icy conditions in the area, resulting in several other crashes between La Grande and Pendleton. There is no more room for semi trucks to park in La Grande, authorities say.

It's unclear when the roadway will be reopened. Check back for updates.

© 2017 KTVB-TV