Workers stuck after avalanche near Burgdorf Hot springs

Burgdorf Hot Springs in the summer (Photo: Courtesy of Gretchen Salzman)

MCCALL, Idaho -- Several people are blocked from going home after an avalanche and rock slide took out the main route to a popular hot springs in Valley County.

Parks and Recreation Director Larry Laxon said the slide happened south of Pearl Creek Friday.

"It has blocked that road completely," he told KTVB.

The blocked route - Warren Wagon Road - is open to vehicles in the summertime, but accessible only by snowmobile in the winter months.

Caroline Huntley, who works at Burgdorf, said there were only two guests at the hot springs when the slide happened. Both live in the tiny neighboring town of Secesh, she said, and can still get home.

MORE: Extreme avalanche danger in Sun Valley area

Even the employees at the hot springs are more inconvenienced than imperiled, Laxon said, noting food and lodging were available in Secesh and Warren if the workers live outside the immediate area and need to spend the night.

Laxon and a crew of volunteers are working now to repair a snow bridge on the Brush Creek route, which will provide a get-around to divert people back onto Warren Wagon Road. He said he hoped to have a better idea of when the path would be complete by 11 p.m. Friday, but added he could not guarantee an exit route would be open Friday.

Check back with KTVB for updates.

Copyright 2017 KTVB