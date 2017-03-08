Women's movement gets people talking; some supportive, others not

BOISE - As a way to observe International Women's Day, many are taking part in the movement "A Day Without a Woman" across the country.

The campaign aims to spotlight how valuable a women's role is in the world, despite her socio-economic class, race or sexual orientation.

We asked our female Facebook followers if they were participating in A Day Without Women, and why or why not.

Comments included that of Audra Bryant, who says the movement is a slap in the face to women who worked tirelessly for the right to work, the right to own their own business and handle their own money.

Jenni Walters says she doesn’t feel the need to take the day off as her husband will care for her kids while Walters works the job she is blessed to have.

The campaign also encourages women to wear red.

An action that activist Jenn Martinez is taking, while she is working.

“The reason I chose not to take the day off because many women can’t afford to take the day off," said Martinez. "They can’t afford to lose a day of work, they can’t get paid leave, and so many of the women are affected disproportionately are women of color, so I chose not to take the day off even though I could have.”

Martinez added she does agree with the message women are valuable to society in many ways.

“I think the intent was really well intentioned, this would be a great day what if women didn't show up without taking into account of how that is going to impact those who are socio-economically disadvantaged, who are working two jobs, who are a single parent at home,” said Martinez.

According to A Day Without a Woman's website, state's organizers recognize many women can't take the day off because they can’t afford not to work, and in some cases participators strike for them.

