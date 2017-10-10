Women injured in 120-foot plunge off Highway 55

Idaho State Police vehicle (Photo: KTVB)

GARDENA -- Two women were rushed to a Boise hospital after a wreck north of Gardena Monday evening.

According to Idaho State Police, 59-year-old Marjorie E. Krahn of McCall was driving south on Idaho 55 when the crash happened at 7:42 p.m.

Police say Krahn's Honda Pilot drifted, veering off the highway and more than 120 feet down an embankment on the side of the road.

Both Krahn and her passenger, 87-year-old Marilyn Krahn of McCall, were wearing seatbelts when the crash happened. The injured women were taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Medical Center in Boise for treatment.

The crash blocked the southbound lane of Idaho 55 for about four hours.

