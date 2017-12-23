Woman rescued after car submerges in Caldwell creek

Caldwell Fire crews rescued a woman from this partially submerged car Saturday morning. (Photo: Caldwell Fire Department)

CALDWELL - An elderly woman was hospitalized after being rescued from her car after it went into a Caldwell creek this morning.

Caldwell Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at 8:28 a.m.

Battalion Chief Tim Scott says the woman was driving on East Cleveland Boulevard when she lost control of her car on the snow-covered road. Her Ford passenger car left the roadway near the intersection of East Cleveland and Florida Avenue, went down an embankment and entered a channel of Indian Creek.

The car was partially submerged in the water and the lone female occupant was trapped inside. The water quickly rose to her shoulders, with her head just above the water.

Caldwell Fire crews rescued a woman from this partially submerged car Saturday morning. (Photo: Caldwell Fire Department)

Scott estimates the woman was in the cold water about 10 minutes before rescue crews arrived.

Because of the cold conditions, Caldwell Fire Department crews donned water rescue gear and flotation devices. They were able to get the woman out of the car and up the embankment to Canyon County Paramedics who transported her to a nearby hospital. Her age, name and place of residence were not available.

Scott says the elderly woman was showing severe symptoms of hypothermia and had unknown injuries.

The rescue took about 15 minutes with three engine companies from the Caldwell Fire Department responding.

The road was temporarily closed to allow rescue crews to safely operate.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

