KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

Woman plans to sue Oregon for releasing man who faked illness

Associated Press , KTVB 1:10 PM. MDT July 17, 2017

PORTLAND, Ore. - The wife of an Oregon man who died in a traffic crash involving a suspect fleeing police intends to sue the state, alleging the suspect should not have been on the road.

Anthony Montwheeler was discharged from the Oregon State Hospital in December after telling the Psychiatric Security Review Board he faked mental illness for 20 years to stay out of prison following the kidnapping of his first wife and son.

Montwheeler's now charged with murder after police say he killed a different ex-wife in January after kidnapping her in Idaho. He then collided head-on with the vehicle driven by David Bates of Vale, Oregon.

Jessica Bates has filed a tort claim notice, which preserves a person's right to sue a public entity. Her attorney, Bruce Skaug, says the crash left five children fatherless, and Bates will seek at least $5 million.

© 2017 Associated Press

KTVB

Malheur County murder suspect feigned insanity for 20 years to avoid prison

KTVB

Records shine light on decades-long scheme

KTVB

Nampa man indicted on murder charges after Ontario kidnapping, crash

KTVB

Police: Charges pending against Nampa man after kidnapping, fatal head-on

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories