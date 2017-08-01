Woman killed in Elmore County rollover

Idaho State Police vehicle (Photo: KTVB)

ELMORE COUNTY --- A Hailey woman died Monday evening after her Jeep rolled in Elmore County.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m. on U.S. 20. Idaho State Police say 31-year-old Jennifer R. Baker Lemley was headed east in a Jeep Compass when she drove off the right shoulder of the highway.

Baker Lemley lost control, and the Jeep rolled. She died from her injuries at the scene.

Baker Lemley was not wearing a seatbelt, police say.

The crash blocked the eastbound lanes for about three hours as police investigated.

