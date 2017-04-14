Woman hurt in Idaho 55 rollover

Rollover crash on 55 (Photo: ACSO)

GARDEN CITY -- A rollover crash on Idaho 55 caused delays for some drivers Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 11 a.m. near the Shadow Valley Golf Course.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, a woman was headed south on Idaho 55 when she apparently lost control. Her vehicle rolled, coming to rest on its roof in a rocky ditch on the side of the road.

It was snowing in the area at the time, but it's not clear if the weather conditions had anything to do with the crash. No other cars were involved.

The woman was hurt in the wreck, but her injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

All lanes of the highway have since been reopened. The driver's identity has not been released.

© 2017 KTVB-TV