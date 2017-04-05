Woman hit by vehicle (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

BOISE -- Police are investigating after a woman was hit and seriously hurt by a vehicle in Boise Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. near Market Street and Amity Road.

The woman was taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to police. Streets are blocked in the area as police investigate.

The driver who hit the woman stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to Boise Police. No charges have been filed. The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Officers on scene declined to comment to KTVB. Check back for updates.

BPD investigating vehicle vs pedestrian crash near Market & Amity. Female victim has critical injuries. Investigation is ongoing. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) April 5, 2017

