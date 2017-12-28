Woman hit by car on Ustick Road dies

Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE -- A woman who was critically hurt when she was struck by a car on Ustick Road last week has died, Boise Police said Thursday.

The pedestrian was identified as 68-year-old Barbara Marie Whittaker of Boise. Whittaker died of blunt force trauma, according to the coroner's office.

Police say Whittaker was crossing the road at West Ustick Road and Constantine Street when she was hit Dec. 19. She was in a crosswalk at the time.

The pedestrian was rushed to Saint Alphonsus Regional MEdical Center by ambulance, but died from her injuries Wednesday. Her death was ruled an accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Boise Police Department. The name of the driver has not been released, and no charges had been filed as of Thursday.

