Woman found dead in burning Boise trailer identified

BOISE -- The Ada County Coroner's Office has released the name of a woman who was found dead inside her burning home last week.

The victim was identified as 66-year-old Carla Coleman, also known as Mary Francis Coleman.

Coleman's body was discovered Wednesday after firefighters were called out to a trailer fire in the 2300 block of West Victory Road.

"When crews arrived, we had heavy fire showing from the trailer," Boise Fire Battalion Chief Steve Rasulo. "After some initial knockdown of the fire we were able to locate a single victim in one of the bedrooms."

No one else was inside the trailer, he said.

Coroner Dotti Owens said in a report that Coleman's cause and manner of death remain under investigation, but that she did not die in the fire. Coleman's death remains under investigation by the Boise Police Department.

Boise Fire spokeswoman Char Jackson said that foul play is not suspected in the death. Fire officials are still working to determine the exact cause of the blaze, but there is no indication it was intentionally set, she said.

