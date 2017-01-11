Winter weather poses challenges for senior citizens

Darla Kemp-Enders shovels snow front of her home. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The snow and ice are slowing most of us down. And it's making life even more difficult for senior citizens here in the Treasure Valley.

This type of weather poses many risks for seniors -- like slipping and falling on the ice.

And slush on the roads and sidewalks is leaving some seniors stuck at home because they can't get out of their driveways.

"It's rough, it's like buckle up and hang on getting in and out of the driveways," said Darla Kemp-Enders.

And that's with four-wheel drive.

Darla says she and her husband have dug out a number of cars that have gotten stuck near their home in a 55-and-up retirement community.

"It's beginning to take a toll on my back,” she laughs. “I have rheumatoid arthritis and it's starting to take a toll."

She's not alone. Darla says not everyone in her community can be out taking care of the roads and walkways, some of them are even homebound because of it.

"We try to look after these guys because they're our neighbors,” she said. “And you know your neighbor, you know the people around you, and you know that you need to help."

And for those who can make it out like Gayla Cunningham, there's still a very large risk.

“If you saw me fall you would call 911 immediately," said Cunningham. “Because I've had four back surgeries and three aneurisms in my head, and I've still got three in my head."

That kind of risk is keeping many seniors at home. The Boise Senior Center only had about a third of the people they normally have at lunch time Wednesday.

"I missed a few days because I'm just afraid that I can't get out of the culdesac. It's pretty icy here," said Jerry Atkins.

"Even the Boise Center, when they have been open, a lot of the folks have opted to stay home either they can't get out of their driveways or their neighborhoods, or they're just a little leery of getting out on the snow and the ice," said Grant Jones, Director of Metro Meals on Wheels.

There is an option for those homebound seniors like Meals on Wheels.

"For many of those folks they're strictly homebound and they really have no option because they can't drive, they can't get out in these conditions and so for them, Meals on Wheels is a life saver," said Jones. "And it's really much more than a meal because they get their nutritious food, but they also get a safety check and they know that a pair of eyes will be checking on them and just making sure that they are OK with these crazy conditions."

Copyright 2016 KTVB