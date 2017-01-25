Winter weather hurting local agriculture industry

The roof at Four Rivers Onion Packing in Weiser collapsed, putting a complete stop to their operations. (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

WEISER - The extreme winter weather has hit the agriculture industry hard, with roofs caving in destroying product and equipment, to concerns about future flooding that could ruin crops.

Four Rivers Onion Packing in Weiser had a roof collapse that completely stopped their operations.

“Here at our facility we are weeks away from being able to package another bag of onions,” general manager Ken Stewart said.

Normally, the facility would be full of workers, but it’s completely empty after a roof collapse.

"Unfortunately it did fall on our equipment and our packing facilities. We have not been able to package onions now for over two weeks," Stewart said.

With no equipment to package onions, there’s no work for employees to do, leaving many without a job.

"The people that work for us depend on this work. We employ between 40 and 50 people full time,” Stewart said. “It's devastating to them. They lost a source of their income."

Four Rivers Onion Packing is just one of many companies in the region that’s had one of these collapses.

"It's greatly reduced the way we can supply the country with their onion needs,” Stewart said. “Most of the facilities in the area have either had facilities collapse, or if not, they've still had difficulties with the weather getting product."

Idaho ships more 576 million onions each year. The state harvests around 8,000 acres with a value of $49 million. But with the winter weather damage, many of these companies cannot supply their buyers.

"We have buyers around the country that depend on our product,” Stewart said.

(© 2017 KTVB)