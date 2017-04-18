Winter deer losses prompt major cuts to Oregon hunting tags

A herd of deer (Photo: Paul Boehlke/KTVB)

BAKER, Ore. - State wildlife officials are cutting in half the number of deer tags allowed for this fall's hunting season in Baker County following the winter deaths of hundreds of deer.

The Baker City Herald reported Monday that the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will only sell 1,450 deer tags this fall. The 50 percent tag reduction applies to all four of the county's hunting units.

The department's decision marks the county's most severe reduction in deer tags in more than 20 years.

The agency is also cutting the number of buck tags in neighboring counties. Malheur County will see a 40 percent reduction in deer tags in some units, while the number of tags in some Union County units will be cut by 35 percent.

