Wildfire near Bruneau Sand Dunes grows to 42,000 acres

Loveridge Fire (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

BRUNEAU -- A wildfire burning in Owyhee County exploded in size overnight, growing to an estimated 42,000 acres by Monday afternoon.

That's a tenfold increase from Sunday night's estimate of 4,000 acres. The fire continues to threaten structures, and evacuations are in place in Owyhee County, according to Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine.

The Loveridge Fire started Sunday about about eight miles southeast of the town of Bruneau, but has pushed northwest all the way up to the Bruneau Sand Dunes, a popular spot for camping and recreation.

The camping area around the dunes has been evacuated, according to a dispatcher for the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Bruneau Dunes State Park is closed indefinitely, with no visitors allowed inside.

Four homes in the area are currently threatened along with two cabins and the campsites at the state park. None of the threatened structures have burned.

Brizendine said fire crews have zero percent containment on the blaze, and will work Monday to put in more line in an attempt to check the fire's aggressive spread.

MORE: Wildfire forces evacuations near Bruneau Sand Dunes

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area today, with forecasts of triple-digit temperatures and high winds. The windy conditions could pose a problem for firefighters working to contain the flames.

Fire crews are currently using nine engines, two dozers, two water tenders and overhead spotters, according to Brizendine. The BLM has requested aircraft to help fight the fire; that equipment arrived Monday morning.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. An investigator is on scene.

© 2017 KTVB-TV