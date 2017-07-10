Wildfire near Bruneau Sand Dunes grows to 40,000 acres

Loveridge Fire (Photo: BLM)

BRUNEAU -- A wildfire burning in Owyhee County exploded in size overnight, growing to an estimated 40,000 acres by Monday morning.

That's a tenfold increase from Sunday night's estimate of 4,000 acres. The fire continues to threaten structures, and evacuations are in place in Owyhee County, according to Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Brizendine.

The Loveridge Fire started Sunday about about eight miles southeast of the town of Bruneau, but has pushed northwest all the way up to the Bruneau Sand Dunes, a popular spot for camping and recreation.

The camping area around the dunes has been evacuated, according to a dispatcher for the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office. Bruneau Dunes State Park is currently closed, with no visitors allowed inside.

Brizendine said fire crews have zero percent containment on the blaze, and will work Monday to put in more line in an attempt to check the fire's aggressive spread.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the area today, with forecasts of triple-digit temperatures and high winds. The windy conditions could pose a problem for firefighters working to contain the flames.

Information about the threatened structures and the extent of evacuations was not immediately available.

Fire crews are currently using nine engines, two dozers, two water tenders and overhead spotters, according to Brizendine. The BLM has requested aircraft to help fight the fire; that equipment is expected to arrive Monday morning.

Another fire burning in the area, the Antelope Fire, grew from 300 acres to 500 acres overnight, but is not currently threatening homes or buildings. The Antelope Fire is expected to be contained by 8 p.m. and extinguished by Tuesday.

The causes of both fires are unknown.

