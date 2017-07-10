Wildfire near Bruneau Sand Dunes forces evacuations

Loveridge Fire (Photo: Dean Johnson/KTVB)

BRUNEAU -- A wildfire burning in Owyhee County exploded in size overnight, growing to an estimated 38,645 acres by Monday afternoon.

That's a tenfold increase from Sunday night's estimate of 4,000 acres. The fire threatened structures, and forced evacuations of several campers in Bruneau State Park, according to Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Keri Steneck.

The Loveridge Fire started Sunday about about eight miles southeast of the town of Bruneau, but has pushed northwest all the way up to the Bruneau Sand Dunes, a popular spot for camping and recreation. However, a change in winds on Monday Steneck says pushed the fire into open country.

"It's pushing to the South East, which is really burning into the Sailor Creek Bombing Area, which is kind of a good thing for us because there aren't as many residents down there and there's no immediate concern," Steneck said.

Bruneau Dunes State Park was closed for most of the day, but officials told KTVB that as of 3:30 p.m. Monday the park was open again.

Four homes off of Hot Springs Road were threatened along with two cabins and the campsites at the state park. None of the threatened structures have burned.

"It was 4:30 in the morning before we finally got to bed," Mac McDowell, who lives off of Hot Springs Road, said.

The McDowells have lived off of Hot Springs Rd. for more than two decades and say this is the third time their home was threatened by a wildfire.

"The fire started coming over them ridges and we've had it do it before, but the wind wasn't blowing that time. It eventually worked it's way down and the winds picked up," McDowell said.

Firefighters used the sand dunes as a natural fire break. Monday afternoon, firefighters were able to get a line around the fire to help stop the spread, but say it's still not contained because of weather.

"Because we have that red flag warning and we have those erratic winds and so anything that could potentially be a hot spot, obviously has that danger of flaring back up," Steneck said.

The cause of the fire is undetermined. An investigator is on scene.

