Wildfire growing near Deadwood Reservoir

Bearskin Fire, Thursday, August 31. (Photo: Boise National Forest)

A wildfire burning about four miles northeast of Deadwood Reservoir continues to grow in hot, dry weather conditions, Boise National Forest managers reported Saturday afternoon.

The Bearskin Fire has burned 15,278 acres in steep, rough terrain. Slopes are covered with highly flammable lodgepole pine and dead and down trees. The fire is surrounded by old burn scars, which firefighters hope to use to their advantage in suppressing this fire.

An area closure was expanded Friday to include the Deadwood Reservoir area and all campgrounds in the vicinity.

NFS Road 582 through Bear Valley remains open.

Maps of the closure area are available here.

Any campers who had belongings moved from the closure area are asked to call the Lowman Ranger Station at (208) 259-3361.

Crews are focusing on point protection for local infrastructure. They’re working to reduce fuels near the Deadwood Outfitters facilities, the Bearskin and Idaho Power weather stations, Deer Flat campground, and the Elk Creek guard station. Other Boise National Forest personnel are in the area to ensure that fish, water, and archaeologic resources are also being protected.

Also on the Boise National Forest, the 10-acre Boulder Fire northeast of Idaho City is expected to be fully contained Saturday.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in place for the Boise National Forest and other public lands in southwestern Idaho. Details of the restrictions are available here.

