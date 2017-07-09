Wildfire forces evacuations near Bruneau Sand Dunes

BLM fire truck (Photo: KTVB)

BRUNEAU - Fire crews are working to get a handle a wind-driven wildfire that has forced evacuations Sunday evening.

The Loveridge Fire is burning about eight miles southeast of the town of Bruneau.

BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine tells KTVB that the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office ordered evacuations in the area of Bruneau Dunes State Park.

At last check the fire was estimated at 4,000 acres, but was growing quickly.

"It's a wind-driven fire," Brizendine said. "It's running pretty hard."

Some structures are threatened. There is no word on how many people have been evacuated.

#LoveridgeFire is burning 8 miles SE of Bruneau. 4,000 acres and running. #BLMBODFire, and #BLMTFDFire resources on scene. — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 10, 2017

Also Sunday, evening, crews were fighting a wildfire between Gooding and Shoshone. The 300-acre Antelope Fire forced the temporary closure of a stretch of U.S. 26. Sunday afternoon. Motorists are being told to avoid the area.

#AntelopeFire is burning near Hwy.26. The hwy is currently closed near MP157. Please avoid this area. #BLMTFDFire — BLM Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 10, 2017

Fire investigators are looking into the causes of both fires.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

