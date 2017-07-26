Wildfire forces evacuations in Shoshone

Lagoon Fire (Photo: BLM)

SHOSHONE - A wildfire that doubled in size Wednesday in Lincoln County was forcing some Shoshone residents to evacuate Wednesday night.

The Lagoon Fire was reported at around midnight Tuesday.

The Notch Butte Rangeland Fire Protection Association responded overnight - along with crews from Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management and the Sawtooth National Forest.

Kelsey Brizendine, BLM Twin Falls District fire information and prevention officer, said a fairly strong thunderstorm and 15 mph winds made the fire run toward the north half of Shoshone.

Hwy 93 is closed from the railroad tracks north to the Grape Creek subdivision.

Hwy 75, which heads north to Sun Valley, is closed.

The fire has grown to around 1,500 acres.

The cause was still undetermined, but the fire is believed to have been caused by lightning.

#LagoonFire evacuations in Shoshone in effect! Both sides of 93 north to grape creek subdivision!

Also on the Fire Watch - Lincoln County.

Rocky terrain, difficult access, and the threat of thunderstorms have presented challenges for firefighters.

More air and ground resources have been called in.

The estimated containment time is 8 o'clock tomorrow night.

