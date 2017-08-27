Wild horses adopted out at Western Idaho Fair

(Photo: Tyson White/KTVB)

BOISE - Aside from the food and rides, 4-H is a huge part of the fair.

Typically, kids will raise an animal and train it in hopes of selling it at the fair. It’s a challenging task as it is, but imagine trying to raise a wild horse.

Over the last 12 weeks, students ages 12 to 18, raised horses from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). They worked to train the horses to be able to complete a trail course that includes stepping over logs, backing through a narrow log path and loading into a horse trailer.

The horses were adopted out at the fair on Sunday.

"There's obviously a lot of happiness because they did a good job and their horse got adopted and also there's an emotional part of where they're letting go of something they just worked on for 12 weeks," Raul Trevino from the Boise District BLM said. "And that's hard on the kids watching them let go of their horses you know. There's smiles, there's tears, it's a mixed bag of emotions."

The money from the adoptions goes back to the 4-H clubs.

Bidding starts at $125.

Since 2009, nearly 300 horses have been adopted and $22,000 has been raised for 4-H clubs across the state.

