Widespread power outage impacts Idaho, Oregon border

A widespread power outage is affecting thousands of people near the Idaho, Oregon border Friday morning. Idaho Power says the outage was caused by extreme weather conditions.

The outage was reported at around 2 a.m. Friday morning. Initially, 5,375 customers were without power but as of 4 a.m, 1,450 people are left without power.

Idaho Power says parts of Parma, Caldwell, Notus, Wilder, Nyssa, and Adrian are being impacted by the outage. They say the cold temperatures could make it take longer to restore power to everyone.

"We do know that the problem area has been isolated and out crews are out there working to get everyone restored as safely as we can," Julie Stutts with Idaho Power said.

The Adrian School District canceled school for Friday due to the outage.

Idaho Power wants to refer customers to the outage center on their website. If you don't have access to the web page, you can also call the outage line at 208-388-2323.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

