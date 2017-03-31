Why irrigation canals are not used to alleviate flooding

An irrigation canal (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Thursday's rain has subsided, but questions and concerns about high water and flooding remain. Some asking KTVB why the Army Corps of Engineers can't simply stop putting water into the Boise River? Others asking why we can't use irrigation canals to help alleviate the problems associated with the high flowing Boise River?

The Army Corps of Engineers says the Boise River reservoir system is at 63% capacity, leaving 37% capacity remaining. The Army Corps tells KTVB the water content of the snow still in the mountains would fill that remaining capacity six times over, which is why they're continuing to let water out at the current rate to prepare for future snowmelt.

The Army Corps added if the reservoirs get into a situation where they're overcapacity, with snow still melting, they'll have no choice but to release all that additional water that's coming into the reservoirs.

Currently, many of the canal systems in Ada County remain empty.

Nampa & Meridian Irrigation District Superintendent Greg Curtis says that's because if the canals were filled it would actually cause more problems than what we're currently seeing.

"I have to have someplace to deliver that water," Curtis said.

The Ridenbaugh Canal is 50 miles long and narrows as it gets closer to Lake Lowell. During irrigation season, farmers will take water from the canal to water their crops. However, Curtis says right now that's not happening due to this year's wet weather."

"Right now I don't see very many people needing that water," Curtis said

Curtis adds if the irrigation district were to pull water out of the river, and nobody used that water, it could cause problems throughout the county.

"I'll create a flood somewhere else, exactly. I'll move it from the Boise River to the patrons of the district," Curtis said.

